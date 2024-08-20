Onestream (NASDAQ:OS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at TD Cowen

TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Onestream (NASDAQ:OS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on OS. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Onestream in a research report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Onestream in a research note on Monday. They set a sector outperform rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Onestream in a research report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Onestream in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Onestream in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $33.20.

NASDAQ:OS opened at $29.30 on Monday. Onestream has a 1-year low of $24.50 and a 1-year high of $29.69.

In other Onestream news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 2,554,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $48,155,039.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 2,554,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $48,155,039.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Craig Colby sold 200,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $3,779,462.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,775,146 shares of company stock valued at $52,311,502 over the last three months.

Our vision is to be the operating system for modern Finance by unifying core financial functions and empowering the CFO to become a critical driver of business strategy and execution. OneStream delivers a unified, AI-enabled and extensible software platform—the Digital Finance Cloud—that modernizes and increases the strategic impact of the Office of the CFO.

