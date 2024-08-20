Onestream (NASDAQ:OS) Now Covered by Analysts at Loop Capital

Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Onestream (NASDAQ:OS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

OS has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on Onestream in a report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Onestream in a research note on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Onestream in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Onestream in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of Onestream to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Onestream presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $33.20.

NASDAQ:OS opened at $29.30 on Monday. Onestream has a 52-week low of $24.50 and a 52-week high of $29.69.

In other Onestream news, President Craig Colby sold 200,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $3,779,462.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 2,554,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $48,155,039.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Craig Colby sold 200,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $3,779,462.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,775,146 shares of company stock valued at $52,311,502.

Our vision is to be the operating system for modern Finance by unifying core financial functions and empowering the CFO to become a critical driver of business strategy and execution. OneStream delivers a unified, AI-enabled and extensible software platform—the Digital Finance Cloud—that modernizes and increases the strategic impact of the Office of the CFO.

