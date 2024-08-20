Onestream (NASDAQ:OS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Guggenheim

Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Onestream (NASDAQ:OS – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on OS. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Onestream in a report on Monday. They set an equal weight rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Onestream in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Onestream in a research report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Onestream in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Onestream in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Onestream has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $33.20.

Onestream Price Performance

Insider Activity

Shares of NASDAQ OS opened at $29.30 on Monday. Onestream has a 1 year low of $24.50 and a 1 year high of $29.69.

In other Onestream news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 2,554,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $48,155,039.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 2,554,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $48,155,039.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO William A. Koefoed sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $377,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,775,146 shares of company stock worth $52,311,502 in the last quarter.

About Onestream

Our vision is to be the operating system for modern Finance by unifying core financial functions and empowering the CFO to become a critical driver of business strategy and execution. OneStream delivers a unified, AI-enabled and extensible software platform—the Digital Finance Cloud—that modernizes and increases the strategic impact of the Office of the CFO.

