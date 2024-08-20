Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Acquired by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 112.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,336 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 706 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $628,855,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,773,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,095,342,000 after buying an additional 5,913,933 shares during the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 138.3% in the 2nd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,464,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,717,000 after buying an additional 2,590,780 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,409,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,564,000 after buying an additional 403,215 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Energy Transition LLP acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,337,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on OTIS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Otis Worldwide from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.83.

Otis Worldwide Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of OTIS stock opened at $92.66 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.73. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52 week low of $73.32 and a 52 week high of $100.84. The company has a market cap of $37.11 billion, a PE ratio of 26.78 and a beta of 1.03.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 31.65%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.09%.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

