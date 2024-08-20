OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,137,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 210,208 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in OUTFRONT Media were worth $30,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of OUT. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in OUTFRONT Media in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of OUTFRONT Media in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 105.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in OUTFRONT Media by 163.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in OUTFRONT Media by 343.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 5,454 shares in the last quarter.

OUTFRONT Media Trading Up 3.0 %

OUTFRONT Media stock opened at $16.59 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. OUTFRONT Media Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.18 and a 52 week high of $17.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.92.

OUTFRONT Media Announces Dividend

OUTFRONT Media ( NYSE:OUT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $477.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.27 million. OUTFRONT Media had a negative return on equity of 72.77% and a negative net margin of 23.38%. OUTFRONT Media’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that OUTFRONT Media Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.23%. OUTFRONT Media’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -45.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on OUT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on OUTFRONT Media from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barrington Research boosted their target price on OUTFRONT Media from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. TD Cowen began coverage on OUTFRONT Media in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised OUTFRONT Media from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

OUTFRONT Media Profile

(Free Report)

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location, and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

