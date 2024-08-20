Ovid Therapeutics’ (OVID) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $3.00 price objective on the stock.

OVID has been the topic of several other research reports. B. Riley cut their target price on Ovid Therapeutics from $9.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. BTIG Research cut their target price on Ovid Therapeutics from $11.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Oppenheimer downgraded Ovid Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Ovid Therapeutics from $3.50 to $1.20 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $4.70.

Shares of NASDAQ OVID opened at $1.14 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $80.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 0.44. Ovid Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.68 and a 12-month high of $4.14. The company has a current ratio of 10.47, a quick ratio of 10.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.47.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 3,145 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 5,401 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 128,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 9,625 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 74.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 32,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 13,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DCF Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 111.6% in the 2nd quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 41,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 22,020 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of impactful medicines for patients and families with epilepsies and seizure-related neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing soticlestat, a novel cholesterol 24 hydroxylase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the potential treatment of patients with resistant epilepsies; OV329, a GABA aminotransferase inhibitor which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with tuberous sclerosis complex and infantile spasms; and OV350, a small molecule direct activator of the KCC2 transporter, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for treating epilepsies.

