Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 12.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,481 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 29,727 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $34,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the fourth quarter valued at about $118,251,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Owens Corning by 74.4% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,251,653 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $210,040,000 after buying an additional 533,910 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in Owens Corning during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,424,000. Guinness Asset Management LTD acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,708,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 9,571.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 143,616 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,287,000 after acquiring an additional 142,131 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on OC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Owens Corning from $211.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $187.00 target price on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Monday, June 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Owens Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.23.

In related news, CFO Todd W. Fister sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.65, for a total value of $520,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,491,854.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Todd W. Fister sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.65, for a total value of $520,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,491,854.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 9,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $1,726,066.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,895 shares in the company, valued at $11,195,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,937 shares of company stock worth $2,833,258. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OC opened at $162.58 on Tuesday. Owens Corning has a 52 week low of $109.95 and a 52 week high of $191.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $171.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.84. The company has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $4.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 26.33%. Owens Corning’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.22 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 15.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is currently 19.43%.

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

