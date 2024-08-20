Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 958,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,688 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF were worth $32,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GCOW. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,049,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,432,000 after purchasing an additional 42,721 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,046,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,856,000 after buying an additional 22,097 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 114.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 650,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,569,000 after buying an additional 347,428 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 26.3% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 561,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,479,000 after acquiring an additional 116,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 545,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,701,000 after acquiring an additional 18,345 shares during the last quarter.

BATS GCOW opened at $35.62 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.63.

The Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (GCOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market large-cap stocks, selected by free cash flow yield and dividend yield, and weighted by aggregate dividends. GCOW was launched on Feb 23, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

