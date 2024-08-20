Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Price Target Raised to $416.00

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $385.00 to $416.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the network technology company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 21.16% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on PANW. Daiwa America upgraded Palo Alto Networks to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Macquarie boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $350.78.

Shares of PANW opened at $343.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $327.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $310.68. The company has a market capitalization of $111.18 billion, a PE ratio of 49.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.14. Palo Alto Networks has a 52-week low of $224.64 and a 52-week high of $380.84.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The network technology company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.10. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 32.74%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Palo Alto Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 1,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.92, for a total value of $497,517.32. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 20,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,292,166.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Palo Alto Networks news, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 1,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.12, for a total value of $500,202.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 19,026 shares in the company, valued at $6,452,097.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 1,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.92, for a total transaction of $497,517.32. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 20,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,292,166.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 367,315 shares of company stock worth $118,696,590 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. now owns 2,463 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 920 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.9% during the second quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,110 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,527 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

