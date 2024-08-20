Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Acquires 2,723 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,552 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,723 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in eBay were worth $1,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get eBay alerts:

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EBAY. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter worth about $4,660,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in eBay by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 46,233 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 11,331 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in eBay during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,370,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in eBay by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,563 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in eBay by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 111,025 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $4,843,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total value of $52,110.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,962,109.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Julie A. Loeger sold 7,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total value of $402,109.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,837,197.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 986 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total value of $52,110.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,962,109.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,488 shares of company stock valued at $565,910. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

eBay Price Performance

eBay Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ EBAY opened at $56.58 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.99. eBay Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.17 and a 1-year high of $57.68.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on EBAY shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on eBay from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on eBay in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on eBay from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on eBay from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.65.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on EBAY

eBay Profile

(Free Report)

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.