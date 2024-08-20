Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Acquires 594 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,010 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $1,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 3,818.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,919,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,600,000 after acquiring an additional 3,819,575 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,299,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,969,000 after acquiring an additional 124,506 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $306,111,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 78,201.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 649,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,007,000 after acquiring an additional 648,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 644,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,936,000 after acquiring an additional 38,838 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA OEF opened at $270.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $264.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $251.53. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a one year low of $193.00 and a one year high of $275.57.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

