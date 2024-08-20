Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Buys 18,047 Shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Free Report) by 117.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,047 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the second quarter worth $299,000. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Ballew Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 138,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,818,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, PCG Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 19.5% in the second quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 4,420 shares during the period.

GDXJ stock opened at $48.24 on Tuesday. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $30.46 and a 52 week high of $49.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.79. The company has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 1.03.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

