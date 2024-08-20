Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Buys 2,700 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,747 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in HP were worth $2,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get HP alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HPQ. Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its position in shares of HP by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 1,000 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in HP by 377.9% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in HP in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in HP in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in HP by 136.8% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,769 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. 77.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HP Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE HPQ opened at $34.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.04. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.22 and a 12-month high of $39.52.

HP Dividend Announcement

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The computer maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.61 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 230.39% and a net margin of 5.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.2756 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.16%.

Insider Activity

In other HP news, insider Alex Cho sold 173,137 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total transaction of $6,251,977.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,335,450.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HPQ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on HP from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of HP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday. Barclays raised their target price on HP from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America boosted their price target on HP from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on HP from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.64.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HP

About HP

(Free Report)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.