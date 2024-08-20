Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Buys 354 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,809 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SWAN Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. SWAN Capital LLC now owns 47,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,592,000 after purchasing an additional 7,345 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $277,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 30,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,481,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the period. RWA Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 360,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,866,000 after purchasing an additional 10,762 shares during the period. Finally, Coastwise Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $220,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $192.91 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $148.75 and a 52 week high of $201.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $185.23.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

See Also

