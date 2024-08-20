Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Decreases Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI trimmed its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 31.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,790 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC now owns 66,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 23.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 631,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,961,000 after acquiring an additional 117,865 shares during the last quarter. CAP Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. CAP Partners LLC now owns 10,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC now owns 28,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,121,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,962,000 after acquiring an additional 47,971 shares during the last quarter. 91.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MBS ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ MBB opened at $95.11 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $93.05 and a 200-day moving average of $91.96. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $85.28 and a fifty-two week high of $95.85.

iShares MBS ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares MBS ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.3086 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $3.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Featured Articles

