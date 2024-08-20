Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Decreases Stock Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI cut its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 229 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SYY. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Sysco by 17.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,984,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,758,000 after buying an additional 1,637,232 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Sysco by 112.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,612,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,770,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504,740 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at about $450,794,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 132.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,653,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,177,000 after buying an additional 2,084,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,036,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,029,000 after acquiring an additional 240,671 shares during the period. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Sysco stock opened at $76.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $38.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $62.24 and a 52-week high of $82.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.00.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.51 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 102.09% and a net margin of 2.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. Sysco’s payout ratio is 49.76%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim raised Sysco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Sysco from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Sysco from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Sysco from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.27.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

