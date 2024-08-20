Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Grows Stock Holdings in Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its holdings in Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ – Free Report) by 61.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 143,036 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,296 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF were worth $1,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ballew Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 131,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $182,000. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF by 207.8% in the 2nd quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 104,737 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $800,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 175,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 57,484 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SILJ stock opened at $12.59 on Tuesday. Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $7.80 and a 52 week high of $13.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $949.29 million, a PE ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.88.

The ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (SILJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of small-cap silver mining and exploration companies. SILJ was launched on Nov 28, 2012 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

