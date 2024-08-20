Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Has $1.02 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lessened its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 287 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,032,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,807,000 after acquiring an additional 815,598 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 5,858.1% during the first quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 6,165,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,724,000 after purchasing an additional 6,061,819 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,836,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,906,000 after purchasing an additional 315,588 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 406.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,135,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,292,000 after buying an additional 3,318,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,172,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,414,000 after buying an additional 187,656 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of JEPI stock opened at $57.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.66. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $51.38 and a one year high of $57.94.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.