Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Has $1.05 Million Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MGK. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,890,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,788,204,000 after acquiring an additional 248,776 shares during the period. Kensington Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Kensington Asset Management LLC now owns 461,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,328,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 20.7% in the first quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 420,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,402,000 after purchasing an additional 71,979 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 257,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,879,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares during the period. Finally, Means Investment CO. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 254,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,860,000 after acquiring an additional 9,391 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA MGK opened at $317.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.01 billion, a PE ratio of 42.92 and a beta of 1.28. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $218.10 and a twelve month high of $330.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $311.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $293.82.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

