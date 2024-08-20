Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Has $1.07 Million Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI decreased its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,904 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at $813,701,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,501,451 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,877,801,000 after acquiring an additional 4,293,751 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 217.0% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,528,492 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,298 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,543,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 224.9% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,001,056 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,105,000 after purchasing an additional 692,910 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BK. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.14.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BK opened at $65.49 on Tuesday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12-month low of $39.66 and a 12-month high of $65.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.55. The firm has a market cap of $48.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 9.40%. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd. This is an increase from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is 43.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, VP Hanneke Smits sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total transaction of $961,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 173,930 shares in the company, valued at $11,150,652.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

