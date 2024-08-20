Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Has $2.15 Million Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,578 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 76,887,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,409,007,000 after purchasing an additional 3,655,216 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 58,621,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,350,865,000 after buying an additional 270,565 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 56,399,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,967,735,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893,711 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 31,443,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,333,739,000 after buying an additional 936,321 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,746,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,160,817,000 after buying an additional 362,644 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of IEFA opened at $75.64 on Tuesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.34 and a 200-day moving average of $73.14. The company has a market cap of $118.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

