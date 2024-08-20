Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Purchases 728 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 901,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,430,000 after buying an additional 42,764 shares in the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter worth $284,000. Milestone Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC now owns 5,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 103,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,606,000 after acquiring an additional 13,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 3,873 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Charles Schwab news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 12,320 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.10, for a total transaction of $802,032.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 562,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,594,597.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Charles Schwab news, insider Bernard J. Clark sold 77,431 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.94, for a total value of $5,492,955.14. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 121,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,630,986.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 12,320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.10, for a total transaction of $802,032.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 562,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,594,597.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 185,231 shares of company stock valued at $12,638,320. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SCHW shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.27.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $65.20 on Tuesday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $48.66 and a 12-month high of $79.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.97 and a 200 day moving average of $70.05.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 26.30%. Charles Schwab’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 41.84%.

Charles Schwab Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.