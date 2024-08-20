Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Raises Stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,624 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $1,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DELL. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $835,946,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in Dell Technologies by 449.8% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,714,573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $284,165,000 after buying an additional 3,038,891 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 83.4% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,224,975 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $250,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,512 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 311.5% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,195,871 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $136,461,000 after purchasing an additional 905,279 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 2,466.2% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 886,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,810,000 after buying an additional 851,867 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on DELL. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Loop Capital increased their price target on Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $105.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.25.

Dell Technologies Price Performance

NYSE DELL opened at $111.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.06. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.62 and a 52-week high of $179.70.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The technology company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.00% and a negative return on equity of 173.72%. The firm had revenue of $22.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.70 billion. On average, analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd were given a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 23rd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 36.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dell Technologies news, Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver sold 25,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.42, for a total value of $3,411,714.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 787,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,878,466.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver sold 25,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.42, for a total transaction of $3,411,714.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 787,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,878,466.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 1,205,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.96, for a total transaction of $159,018,661.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,725,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,526,705,689.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,058,131 shares of company stock valued at $963,293,619 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.