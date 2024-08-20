Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Reduces Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI trimmed its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,244 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,717 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orca Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 7,494 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 41.9% in the first quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 45,322 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,142,000 after buying an additional 13,372 shares in the last quarter. Summa Corp. purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $384,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $2,781,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $92.44 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.85. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $71.55 and a 1 year high of $107.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.94.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.93. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.16% and a negative return on equity of 49.38%. The company’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 62.81%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.79.

In related news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $305,597.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,054 shares in the company, valued at $7,057,327.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $305,597.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,057,327.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total transaction of $299,916.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,502 shares in the company, valued at $5,697,682.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,540 shares of company stock worth $1,165,514 over the last quarter. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

