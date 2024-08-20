Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Reduces Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,440,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,191,386,000 after acquiring an additional 4,116,234 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,376,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,610,724,000 after buying an additional 153,460 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,121,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,047,889,000 after acquiring an additional 391,042 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 5,695,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $429,181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,569,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $268,927,000 after purchasing an additional 142,039 shares during the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $81.16 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.74. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $65.68 and a 1-year high of $82.16.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.