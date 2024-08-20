Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Reduces Stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI cut its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 19.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,005 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,445 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 92.9% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.
Toronto-Dominion Bank Price Performance
Shares of TD stock opened at $59.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.66. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of $53.52 and a fifty-two week high of $65.12.
Toronto-Dominion Bank Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.73%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.00.
Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile
The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.
