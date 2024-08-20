Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Sells 1,361 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,361 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 73,219,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,951,318,000 after purchasing an additional 4,560,437 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,648,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,043,820,000 after acquiring an additional 3,892,110 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 81.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,338,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395,580 shares in the last quarter. Nepc LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $163,910,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,590,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585,673 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VCIT opened at $82.69 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.93 and its 200-day moving average is $80.05. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $73.78 and a 12 month high of $82.74.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.3011 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $3.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

