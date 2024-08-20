Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Sells 150 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI cut its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,608 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in American International Group were worth $1,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get American International Group alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in American International Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $454,000. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. bought a new position in American International Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $530,000. OFI Invest Asset Management boosted its holdings in American International Group by 2,208.3% in the 2nd quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management now owns 10,249 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 9,805 shares during the period. Everpar Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American International Group by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC now owns 4,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in American International Group by 128.4% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the period. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American International Group Price Performance

American International Group stock opened at $74.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. American International Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.02 and a 12-month high of $80.83.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.64 billion. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 9.37% and a negative net margin of 1.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

American International Group declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 1st that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to repurchase up to 19.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. American International Group’s payout ratio is 23.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American International Group

In other American International Group news, major shareholder International Group American sold 1,932,609 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total transaction of $56,432,182.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 292,271,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,534,313,988.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,964,738 shares of company stock worth $1,132,432,195. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on AIG shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of American International Group from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of American International Group from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of American International Group from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of American International Group from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of American International Group from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American International Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.47.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AIG

American International Group Profile

(Free Report)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.