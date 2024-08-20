Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Sells 215 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lowered its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 172.0% in the 1st quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 444.9% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of BATS:FLOT opened at $50.95 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.95. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.76 and a twelve month high of $51.10.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.2494 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

(Free Report)

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.