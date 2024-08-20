Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Sells 237 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 237 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $1,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,591,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,247,000 after purchasing an additional 51,733 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,060,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,141,000 after purchasing an additional 142,821 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 39.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 967,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,650,000 after purchasing an additional 274,124 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 2,733.7% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 917,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,984,000 after purchasing an additional 885,092 shares during the period. Finally, Tlwm lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Tlwm now owns 809,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,015,000 after purchasing an additional 7,386 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF stock opened at $55.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.50 and its 200 day moving average is $53.05. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a twelve month low of $44.89 and a twelve month high of $55.57.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.7839 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

