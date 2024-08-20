Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Sells 25,596 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI reduced its stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,552 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 25,596 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Fortive were worth $1,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Fortive alerts:

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FTV. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fortive in the fourth quarter worth about $268,686,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Fortive by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,244,117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $537,119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999,792 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Fortive by 19.3% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,463,772 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $554,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,245 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Fortive by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,577,474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $557,929,000 after buying an additional 878,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Fortive by 15,382.4% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 634,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,739,000 after purchasing an additional 630,678 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Price Performance

Shares of FTV opened at $70.50 on Tuesday. Fortive Co. has a twelve month low of $63.05 and a twelve month high of $87.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.82 billion, a PE ratio of 27.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 14.39%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Fortive from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Fortive from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Fortive from $89.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Fortive from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.91.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Fortive

Fortive Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.