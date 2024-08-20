Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Sells 42,277 Shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lessened its stake in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 40.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 62,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,277 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $1,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Kenvue alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KVUE. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Kenvue by 1,748.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 196,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,240,000 after buying an additional 186,271 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Kenvue during the fourth quarter worth about $282,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kenvue by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 166,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,593,000 after buying an additional 27,380 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Kenvue by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 277,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,978,000 after buying an additional 7,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 157,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KVUE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Kenvue from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Kenvue from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Kenvue from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.64.

Kenvue Price Performance

KVUE stock opened at $21.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.99. Kenvue Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.67 and a 52-week high of $24.10. The company has a market capitalization of $41.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.44.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Kenvue had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 9.63%. The business had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Kenvue Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. This is a boost from Kenvue’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio is 105.13%.

Kenvue Profile

(Free Report)

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KVUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kenvue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenvue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.