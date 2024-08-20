Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Sells 57 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lowered its stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,904 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 57 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $1,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 89.4% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 89 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 131.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 109 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 140 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TDY. StockNews.com lowered shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $455.00 to $482.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $475.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $470.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $490.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teledyne Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $471.17.

Teledyne Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE TDY opened at $419.45 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $399.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $406.66. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $355.41 and a 12-month high of $448.19. The company has a market cap of $19.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.00.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.09. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 15.86%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.