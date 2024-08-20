Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Trims Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lessened its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,632 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rogco LP acquired a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Stryker during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Stryker from $364.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Stryker from $364.00 to $345.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Stryker from $375.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $373.11.

Stryker Price Performance

NYSE:SYK opened at $342.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $130.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.89. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $249.98 and a 52 week high of $361.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $335.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $340.80.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.02. Stryker had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 22.89%. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.53%.

Insider Activity at Stryker

In other news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 190,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.46, for a total value of $61,457,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,316,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,072,790,023.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Stryker news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 20,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total transaction of $6,660,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $949,716. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 190,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.46, for a total value of $61,457,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,316,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,072,790,023.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

