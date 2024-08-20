Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Trims Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI reduced its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 142,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,602 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 2.0% of Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $28,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,033,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 6,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 3,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. River Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 17,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,029,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 519,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,333,000 after purchasing an additional 23,064 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JPM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $210.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. UBS Group raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $211.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.71.

NYSE JPM opened at $214.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $614.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.92. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $135.19 and a one year high of $217.56.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $1.93. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The company had revenue of $50.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.37 EPS. Research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.54, for a total transaction of $1,014,860.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 212,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,355,358.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

