Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 413,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 37,711 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.25% of Pentair worth $31,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PNR. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pentair during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Pentair by 82.4% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pentair by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Pentair in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Pentair by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PNR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Pentair from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Northcoast Research lowered Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Pentair from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Pentair from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pentair presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.87.

In other Pentair news, CEO Jerome O. Pedretti sold 24,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.45, for a total value of $2,089,884.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,538 shares in the company, valued at $3,254,534.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Pentair stock opened at $84.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.21. Pentair plc has a 1 year low of $57.18 and a 1 year high of $89.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.08. Pentair had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 16.05%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Pentair plc will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

