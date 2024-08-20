Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK) Director James S. Abernethy Sells 500 Shares

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Free Report) Director James S. Abernethy sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total transaction of $14,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 81,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,353,132.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Stock Up 0.9 %

PEBK opened at $28.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.65. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.81 and a twelve month high of $32.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 15.80%. The company had revenue of $20.94 million for the quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its position in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 37,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 26,824 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 146,625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,281,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 22,012 shares of the bank’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina during the second quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.83% of the company’s stock.

About Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina

(Get Free Report)

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small-to medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, money market, and retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; and credit and debit cards.

Featured Articles

