Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.19

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the bank on Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has increased its dividend by an average of 8.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PEBK opened at $28.94 on Tuesday. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has a 1 year low of $18.81 and a 1 year high of $32.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.65. The company has a market capitalization of $158.01 million, a P/E ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Insider Activity at Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina ( NASDAQ:PEBK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The firm had revenue of $20.94 million during the quarter.

In other Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina news, Director Kim Boyd-Leaks sold 8,686 shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.91, for a total transaction of $251,112.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,546.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 16.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PEBK

About Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small-to medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, money market, and retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; and credit and debit cards.

Featured Stories

