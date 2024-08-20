Persimmon (LON:PSN) Hits New 52-Week High at $1,687.50

Persimmon Plc (LON:PSN – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,687.50 ($21.93) and last traded at GBX 1,684 ($21.88), with a volume of 1427549 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,681 ($21.84).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Persimmon in a report on Friday, July 5th.

Persimmon Trading Up 0.2 %

Persimmon Cuts Dividend

The firm has a market capitalization of £5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,120.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,490.29 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,411.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 20 ($0.26) per share. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. Persimmon’s payout ratio is 7,500.00%.

In other Persimmon news, insider Andrew Duxbury purchased 3,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,430 ($18.58) per share, for a total transaction of £49,506.60 ($64,327.70). Company insiders own 3.04% of the company’s stock.

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; housing under the Charles Church brand name; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services under the FibreNest brand; and timber frame, insulated wall panels, and roof cassettes under the brand Space4.

