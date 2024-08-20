Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) Earns “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $26.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PHAT. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 target price for the company.

Shares of PHAT opened at $12.89 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.35 and its 200-day moving average is $10.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $768.12 million, a PE ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 0.68. Phathom Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $6.07 and a fifty-two week high of $15.52.

In related news, CFO Molly Henderson sold 4,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total value of $50,689.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,447 shares in the company, valued at $1,165,518.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Molly Henderson sold 4,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total transaction of $50,689.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,165,518.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Azmi Nabulsi sold 10,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total transaction of $127,759.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 240,421 shares in the company, valued at $2,817,734.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,074 shares of company stock valued at $575,147 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 24.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the second quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 12.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 42.2% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 4,363 shares in the last quarter. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada for an investigational potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

