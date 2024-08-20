Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Purchased by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 705,226 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,130 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.17% of Phillips 66 worth $99,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Shares of PSX stock opened at $139.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $107.85 and a 12 month high of $174.08.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.79 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.87 EPS. Analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 9.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 35.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PSX shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $167.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $162.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Phillips 66 news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total value of $4,170,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,937 shares in the company, valued at $11,390,062.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

