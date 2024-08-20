Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI) Major Shareholder Buys $232,081.73 in Stock

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 24,611 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.43 per share, with a total value of $232,081.73. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,604,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,992,830.22. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 12th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 1,100 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.41 per share, with a total value of $10,351.00.

On Wednesday, August 7th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 53,126 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.41 per share, for a total transaction of $499,915.66.

On Friday, August 2nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 793 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.34 per share, for a total transaction of $7,406.62.

On Friday, July 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 12,089 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.13 per share, for a total transaction of $110,372.57.

On Thursday, July 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 45,710 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.20 per share, for a total transaction of $420,532.00.

On Thursday, May 23rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 3,538 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.88 per share, with a total value of $31,417.44.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund stock opened at $9.44 on Tuesday. Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $6.93 and a one year high of $9.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.92.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,585 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Flow State Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $181,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 1,300.2% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,004 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 26,004 shares during the last quarter.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the credit rating and maturity spectrum.

