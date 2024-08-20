Porsche Automobil (OTCMKTS:POAHY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Porsche Automobil (OTCMKTS:POAHY – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, StockNewsAPI reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS POAHY opened at $4.42 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.96. Porsche Automobil has a 12 month low of $4.12 and a 12 month high of $5.58.

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Core Investments and Portfolio Investments. The company is involved in investments in the areas of mobility and industrial technology. It offers its products under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, KODA, Bentley, Lamborghini, and Porsche brand names.

