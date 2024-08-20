Porsche Automobil (OTCMKTS:POAHY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Porsche Automobil (OTCMKTS:POAHY – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, StockNewsAPI reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating on the stock.
Porsche Automobil Price Performance
OTCMKTS POAHY opened at $4.42 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.96. Porsche Automobil has a 12 month low of $4.12 and a 12 month high of $5.58.
About Porsche Automobil
