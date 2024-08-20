Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.16-1.28 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.19. Premier also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.160-1.280 EPS.

Get Premier alerts:

Premier Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PINC opened at $20.02 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 0.42. Premier has a 12 month low of $17.95 and a 12 month high of $26.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.21.

Premier Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 1st will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Premier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 131.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on PINC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Premier from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Premier from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a hold rating and set a $21.00 target price (down previously from $27.00) on shares of Premier in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Premier from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Premier from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on PINC

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Andy Brailo sold 7,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $144,163.14. Following the sale, the insider now owns 111,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,160,030.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael J. Alkire sold 2,625 shares of Premier stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 580,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,601,460. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Andy Brailo sold 7,458 shares of Premier stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $144,163.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 111,745 shares in the company, valued at $2,160,030.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,886 shares of company stock valued at $2,615,946 over the last ninety days. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Premier

(Get Free Report)

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.