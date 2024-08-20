ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) Shares Acquired by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 253,649 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,062 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in ProAssurance were worth $3,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in ProAssurance by 3.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 44,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its stake in ProAssurance by 12.0% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 46,875 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 5,008 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in ProAssurance by 62.7% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 25,094 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 9,670 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ProAssurance during the first quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in ProAssurance during the first quarter worth about $178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PRA opened at $13.68 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.95. ProAssurance Co. has a 52 week low of $10.76 and a 52 week high of $19.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $697.84 million, a P/E ratio of -25.33 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

ProAssurance ( NYSE:PRA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.15. ProAssurance had a negative net margin of 2.42% and a positive return on equity of 0.59%. The company had revenue of $290.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. ProAssurance’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that ProAssurance Co. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PRA shares. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of ProAssurance from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of ProAssurance from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.33.

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, and Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance segments. It offers professional liability insurance to healthcare providers and institutions, and attorneys and their firms; medical technology liability insurance to medical technology and life sciences companies; and custom alternative risk solutions, including assumed reinsurance, loss portfolio transfers, and captive cell programs for healthcare professional liability insureds.

