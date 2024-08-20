Prometeus Trading 0% Higher Over Last Week (PROM)

Prometeus (PROM) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 20th. In the last seven days, Prometeus has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. Prometeus has a total market capitalization of $108.18 million and approximately $2.44 million worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Prometeus coin can currently be bought for about $5.62 or 0.00009258 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Prometeus launched on May 19th, 2019. Prometeus’ total supply is 19,250,000 coins. Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @prometeusnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Prometeus’ official message board is medium.com/prometeus-network. Prometeus’ official website is prometeus.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Prometeus Network is a secure and decentralized ecosystem designed to solve real-world problems in data brokerage, created for the Influencer Marketing, Medical and Insurance data market industries. Prometeus Network is developed by Prometeus Labs. A company existing out of data scientists and entrepreneurs who have been working for more than 15 years on machine learning, business development, and marketing.”

