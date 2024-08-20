Q3 2025 EPS Estimates for McKesson Co. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:MCK)

Get McKesson alerts:

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Leerink Partnrs decreased their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for McKesson in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, August 18th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Cherny now forecasts that the company will earn $8.42 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $8.43. The consensus estimate for McKesson’s current full-year earnings is $31.68 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for McKesson’s Q4 2025 earnings at $8.65 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $40.46 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on MCK. Mizuho upped their price target on McKesson from $540.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $590.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $547.00 to $545.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $570.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on McKesson from $660.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $609.79.

McKesson Stock Performance

Shares of McKesson stock opened at $548.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $587.56 and a 200 day moving average of $553.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.45. McKesson has a fifty-two week low of $404.72 and a fifty-two week high of $637.51.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $7.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $79.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.53 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.97% and a negative return on equity of 245.88%. McKesson’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.27 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in McKesson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,024,140,000. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $669,326,000. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 202.8% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 602,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,778,000 after buying an additional 403,312 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of McKesson by 3,621.7% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 349,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,572,000 after buying an additional 340,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in McKesson during the 1st quarter worth $97,510,000. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.03, for a total value of $2,349,490.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 82,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,546,684.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.03, for a total transaction of $2,349,490.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,546,684.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.40, for a total transaction of $498,315.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,455 shares in the company, valued at $9,172,017. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,713 shares of company stock valued at $18,702,605 in the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.69%.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

See Also

