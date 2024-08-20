Raj Dasgupta Purchases 6,500 Shares of Electrovaya Inc. (TSE:EFL) Stock

Electrovaya Inc. (TSE:EFL – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Raj Dasgupta purchased 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$2.84 per share, for a total transaction of C$18,460.00.
Electrovaya Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$4.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 358.91, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of C$159.91 million, a PE ratio of -32.33 and a beta of 1.55. Electrovaya Inc. has a 12 month low of C$0.53 and a 12 month high of C$1.32.
Electrovaya Company Profile
