Raj Dasgupta Purchases 6,500 Shares of Electrovaya Inc. (TSE:EFL) Stock

Electrovaya Inc. (TSE:EFL – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Raj Dasgupta purchased 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$2.84 per share, for a total transaction of C$18,460.00.

Electrovaya Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$4.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 358.91, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of C$159.91 million, a PE ratio of -32.33 and a beta of 1.55. Electrovaya Inc. has a 12 month low of C$0.53 and a 12 month high of C$1.32.

Electrovaya Company Profile

Electrovaya Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, developing, and manufacturing lithium-ion advanced battery and battery systems in North America. It offers lithium-ion batteries and systems for materials handling electric vehicles, including warehouse forklifts and automated guided vehicles, as well as battery chargers to charge the batteries; electromotive power products for electric trucks, electric buses, and other transportation applications; industrial products for energy storage; and power solutions, such as building systems for third parties.

