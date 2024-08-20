Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 104,880 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,823,088 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,880 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $91,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter worth $36,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter worth $107,000.
Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of DFAC stock opened at $33.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $28.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.53 and its 200 day moving average is $31.61. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $24.84 and a twelve month high of $33.88.
Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile
The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.
