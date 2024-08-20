Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 10,854 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,011,574 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,854 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 2.36% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $96,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 411,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,878,000 after buying an additional 9,214 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,498,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter worth $292,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 74,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,620,000 after purchasing an additional 17,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1,405.7% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ LMBS opened at $49.00 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.21. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52-week low of $45.06 and a 52-week high of $49.92.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 23rd.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

